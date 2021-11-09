The nursery has been classed as ‘inadequate’ because the youngsters are ‘falling behind.’

Welcome Nurseries on Stanley Road in Bootle was graded inadequate by Ofsted in terms of educational quality, behavior and attitudes, and leadership and management, with behavior and attitudes requiring improvement.

According to the report, which was released on October 6, education quality is “poor” and some children who are at risk of falling behind are not detected.

Staff “does not comprehend how to address the learning needs of all students,” according to the report.

“This suggests they aren’t ready for the next stage of their education.” Children with communication and language delays get relatively little support. Some children who require special assistance, for example, are hardly talked to during their session.

“Staff don’t know how to address all of the children’s learning demands.” They don’t arrange engaging and challenging activities with a purpose. As a result, youngsters do not make adequate progress in their studies.” In a large group, the survey also highlighted the lack of inclusion with younger children.

The curriculum for children aged two to five is said to be “poorly conceived and administered.”

“The curriculum for children aged two to five years is inadequately developed and implemented,” the report stated. Staff are unaware of what youngsters already know and can do.

“They don’t have a firm grasp on child development or how to organize a youngster’s learning.” As a result, they do not plan activities that build on the past knowledge and skills of the children.

“Teaching is not differentiated to ensure that all children are included and supported.” During group times, for example, staff members do not involve younger children in their conversations.

“They don’t ask inquiries that are relevant to their developmental stage.” This suggests that the educational needs of children are not being satisfied.” Concerns have also been made about the nursery’s ability to protect children.

