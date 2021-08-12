The nurse who was exposed as a paedophile claims he still has a sexual interest in youngsters.

“His sexual interest in youngsters remains,” a paedophile nurse who worked at Aintree hospital today revealed.

Christopher Ewan is a married father of four who used to work in the accident and emergency department at Fazakerley Hospital.

During the lockdown, however, he downloaded over 100 photos and films of child rape, as well as violent pornographic images of bestiality.

A musician who assaulted a sleeping adolescent has been released from prison.

Ewan, 45, of Musker Drive, Netherton, admitted to downloading and possessing the infected files after a police inquiry.

He appeared in court yesterday for sentencing at Liverpool Crown Judge, where the court heard he had retracted prior assertions to the Probation Service.

Desmond Lennon, the defense attorney, pointed to comments made by his client in a pre-sentence report that the prosecution had noted to the judge, and stated he had received more instructions from his client.

“Now he unconditionally accepts completely downloading the photographs and video recordings, and it is accepted that his sexual interest in children remains,” Mr Lennon added.

Ewan admitted downloading 137 Category A files – 127 photographs and 10 films – between March 3 and June 23 last year, according to prosecutor Christopher Hopkins. The most heinous category is Category A, which includes child rape.

When Ewan came before magistrates last month, he acknowledged to downloading 219 Category B photos, according to Mr Hopkins.

However, according to the magistrates’ records, it appears that Ewan pleaded guilty to two duplicate offenses, both including a banned image of a kid – an error that would require the case to be remanded to the magistrates’ court.

“On the face of it, the defendant has been charged with two criminal crimes for the same act,” said the judge, Recorder Stan Reiz, QC.

The court heard that there was also a problem with his plea to Category C indecent photographs.

“The defendant undoubtedly pleaded guilty to all allegations before the lower court,” Mr Lennon remarked.

“In terms of the recording of those requests, there is an error.”

“The criminal is eager to be sentenced and obviously quite concerned about the outcome,” he continued, “but the system as a whole must be.”

