The numbers behind Virgil van Dijk’s incredible Liverpool record at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk is yet to lose a Premier League game at Anfield in the red of Liverpool since his high-profile signing from Southampton in January 2018.

The 4-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday extended the Dutchman’s unbeaten home league run to 53 games, with 45 games ending in three points.

Four games against Arsenal, three against Manchester City, Chelsea, and Tottenham, as well as two against Manchester United, make up the amazing run.

In 53 games, Liverpool has only conceded 38 goals, averaging roughly 0.7 goals per game.

In the Premier League, the Netherlands captain has 25 clean sheets at Anfield, averaging one every other game.

Van Dijk’s impact on the Liverpool club has been highlighted even more by the fact that they have lost six of their 17 home matches since his arrival.

Since making his home debut, Van Dijk has had a huge impact on the Reds, and his unbeaten streak at Anfield currently stands at an astonishing 1.388 days.