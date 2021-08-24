The ‘Number One Terrorist’ Gave Up a Name After Being Waterboarded at a CIA Black Site.

On August 24, Jordanian intelligence stated that al Qaeda member and Palestinian national Abu Zubaydah was planning an attack in the United States. The fresh report came at a time when the arrest of Zacarias Moussaoui and the search for the California duo Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi were taking place.

Since 1999, Zubaydah has been referred to as al Qaeda’s “head of operations” and Osama bin Laden’s “number three.” Since November 1999, when the so-called “Millennium” conspiracy was initially discovered, leading to the arrest of multiple plotters in Amman, Jordan, the intelligence community had been “on the trail” of Zubaydah. Jordanian intelligence found an al Qaeda plot to assault the Radisson Hotel and other locations on the night of December 31/January 1, all of which were thought to be under Zubaydah’s operational control.

Zubaydah was born in Saudi Arabia in 1971 (the son of a schoolteacher) and fought in Afghanistan’s war against the Soviet Union. In the early 1990s, he was based in Pakistan. In 1996, he assisted bin Laden and the nucleus of al Qaeda in their migration from Sudan to Afghanistan, and the following year, he landed in Islamabad, where he became a travel facilitator for al Qaeda, operating safe houses in Pakistan. Ahmed Ressam, the would-be suicide bomber who attempted to bomb Los Angeles International Airport in 1999, is one of his guests.

Jordanian intelligence intercepted a phone contact between Abu Zubaydah and another terrorist on November 30, 1999. According to the 9/11 Commission, Zubaydah said in that conversation, “The time for training is finished.” Jordanian authorities arrested 16 persons and sought Abu Zubaydah, believing this was a signal to start a terrorist action. “All the lines of action converged in the hands of one man, a young Palestinian residing in Peshawar whose nom de guerre was Abu Zubayda [Zubaydah] during the time of the Millennium,” according to Daniel Benjamin and Steven Simon.

CIA Director George Tenet labeled Zubaydah the number one terrorist target in January 2000.

