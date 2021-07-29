The number one restaurant in St Helens is ‘Amazing’ Chinese.

The top restaurant in St Helens has been named a local Chinese eatery.

Mr Chan’s is a well-known Chinese restaurant that serves both traditional and genuine Chinese cuisine.

The restaurant serves a wide variety of foods and has an extensive a la carte menu.

The restaurant has came out on top on the popular website TripAdvisor, catering to all dietary preferences, whether vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free.

The restaurant promises to “offer you a taste of Chinese cuisine from all of China’s major culinary regions.”

The restaurant received a five-out-of-five rating for both cuisine and service out of a total of 204 eateries in the area.

Mr Chan’s scored a 4.5 out of 5 rating from 323 reviews, with many people providing written feedback to praise the restaurant.

“Great food, good service,” one reviewer said. Everything about the menu was perfect.”

“This is the town’s leading Chinese restaurant, and it serves the nicest set menu banquet I’ve ever had,” added another. The restaurant is of the highest caliber.”

Another praised the restaurant’s attentiveness to dietary requirements, saying, “We have visited Mr Chan’s many times and it remains as great as ever.” My wife has unique dietary requirements, which are always met without fail. Great food, excellent service, and excellent value for money.”

“Without a doubt our all-time favorite restaurant and a steady fixture through the years,” one customer remarked, describing it as “best of the best.” The menu has always been authentic, with a wide range of both familiar and novel dishes.”

Mr Chan’s is open every day at 5 p.m. on North Road in St Helens.

The restaurant also provides takeout and delivery services.

