The number of states with ‘high’ obesity has nearly doubled in only two years, according to the CDC.

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of states with a “high” incidence of obesity among their inhabitants nearly doubled from 2018 to 2020. According to the EPA, addressing the existing difficulties will need a “comprehensive effort.”

The adult obesity prevalence was calculated using self-reported weight and height data, according to a news release issued by the government on Wednesday. From nine states in 2018 with a prevalence of adult obesity of 35 percent or above, the number grew to 12 in 2019 and even to 16 in 2020.

Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia were among the states that participated. Delaware, Iowa, Ohio, and Texas were all new additions to the list.

The 2020 Adult Obesity Prevalence Map for all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and two U.S. territories, however, revealed that “all states and territories have more than 20% of adults with obesity.” Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and the District of Columbia, for example, had 20 percent to less than 25 percent of people obese, whereas 11 states had a prevalence of 25 percent to 30 percent.

“Obesity prevalence was highest in the Midwest (34.1 percent) and South (34.1 percent), followed by the West (29.3 percent) and the Northeast (28.0 percent),” according to the map.

Adults aged 45 to 54 had the greatest rates of self-reported obesity, while those aged 18 to 24 had the lowest. When it came to education, the agency discovered that the prevalence “decreased with education,” with college graduates having the lowest prevalence and those without a high school diploma “or equivalent” having the greatest.

There were also “notable” racial and ethnic differences, according to the agency.

The CDC stated, “The 2020 maps reveal that obesity has a greater impact on some groups than others.”

“As evidenced by combined statistics from 2018-2020, there are significant variances by race and ethnicity.”

The Trust for America’s Health said in a news release that “systemic inequities and socioeconomic factors contribute to higher rates of obesity among certain racial and ethnic populations,” citing its “State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America” report, which is based in part on the new CDC data.

Obesity raises the risk of a variety of health problems, including stroke, type 2 diabetes, and several malignancies, according to the CDC. It may even have a negative impact on one’s mental health. Furthermore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has already stated that obesity promotes an. Brief News from Washington Newsday.