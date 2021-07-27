The number of positive Covid tests in Liverpool City Region has decreased significantly.

Positive Covid tests have decreased significantly in the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the City Region saw 6,621 instances in the week ending July 22, down 1,194 from the previous week.

READ MORE: Live weather updates from Liverpool and the Wirral as thunder and lightning wreak havoc on Merseyside

This signifies that the percentage change from week to week has decreased by 15%.

Except for Halton, where the week-on-week percentage increase corresponded to just one instance higher than the previous seven days, every area of the city region witnessed a decrease in positive tests.

Wirral had the largest percentage change week on week change of all the city region areas, with a 23 percent drop.

Positive test numbers fell in Warrington, Cheshire West & Chester, and West Lancashire.

In England, the number of positive tests has fallen. England had 251,469 coronavirus cases in the week ending July 22, down 16,007 instances from the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending July 22, there were 2,140 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 334 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 14%.

429.7 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Sefton

In the week ending July 22, there were 1,102 instances in Sefton, 261 fewer than the previous week. This signifies that the percentage change from week to week has dropped by 19%.

The most recent infection rate was 398.7 persons per 100,000.

Wirral

In the week ending July 22, there were 1,303 positive tests, which is 380 fewer than the previous week. The percentage change in Wirral from week to week declined by 23%. The infection rate was 402.1 infections per 100,000 in the most recent report.

Halton

Over the last week, there have been 524 positive tests, one more than the prior week.

The percentage change from week to week increased by 0.2 percent in the week ending July 22. The infection rate is currently at 404.9 cases per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending July 22, there were 878 positive tests, which is 86 fewer than the previous week.

The most recent rate of infection was 486.2 cases per 100,000 individuals. In St Helens, the percentage change from week to week declined by 9%. “The summary has come to an end.”