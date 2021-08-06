The number of positive Covid tests in Knowsley is on the rise.

Positive Covid tests increased slightly in Knowsley, but decreased everywhere else in the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the borough of Knowsley had 580 infections in the week ending August 1, which is 17 more than the previous week.

This indicates that in Knowsley, the percentage change from week to week was 3%.

The percentage change in the five other areas of the Liverpool City Region all decreased week on week.

They plummeted by 6% in Liverpool, 15% in Halton, 17% in Wirral, 9% in Sefton, and 12% in St Helens. They declined by 9% in the Liverpool City Region as a whole.

Warrington, West Lancs, and Cheshire West and Chester all saw a decline in positive tests.

Infections decreased in England. The country had 159,279 coronavirus illnesses in the week ending August 1, down 39,022 instances from the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending August 1, there were 1,761 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 103 lower than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 6%.

The most recent infection rate was 351.9 persons per 100,000.

Wirral

In the week ending August 1, there were 925 positive tests, which is 193 fewer than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 17% from week to week. The most recent rate of infection was 285.2 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 359 positive tests, which is 63 fewer than the previous week.

This signifies that the percentage change from week to week declined by 15% in the week ending August 1. The infection rate is currently at 276.7 cases per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending August 1, there were 637 positive tests, which is 88 fewer than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate was 351.7 individuals per 100,000. In St Helens, the percentage change from week to week declined by 12%.

Knowsley

In the week ending August 1, there were a total of 580 instances, which is 17 more than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 380.4 cases per 100,000 people. “The summary has come to an end.”