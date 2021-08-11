The number of persons trespassing on railway tracks is on the rise.

Warning as number of people trespassing on railway lines spikes. Some 41 per cent of 12-17-year-olds wanted the dangers of track trespassing to be spoken about more openly to them.

According to new data from train operator London North Eastern Railway, a fifth of young people aged 12 to 17 know someone who has trespassed on railway tracks.

LNER’s findings follow data from Network Rail that found incidents of trespassing on tracks increasing, with some routes reporting a 138 per cent spike.

One in ten 12-17-year-olds claimed that social media trends for taking pictures in unsafe places, lockdown boredom, and peer pressure were the most likely reasons for trespassing onto a railway track.

Over a third of those questioned in the LNER-commissioned study said they had never spoken to their parents or guardians about the dangers of railway lines.

Over a third of parents and guardians have never spoken to their children about the consequences of track trespassing, with 56% admitting it never crosses their mind.

LNER revealed an installation of an empty children’s bedroom in response to the findings last month as a stark reminder of the reality for many families.

“As lockdown restrictions end and the school holidays begin, it is our goal to do everything we can to protect our customers, employees, and communities from trespassing events on our route,” said Warrick Dent, LNER’s safety and operations director.

“As a parent, I understand that it’s a difficult topic to broach but the numbers show that it’s an important one to tackle.

“Railway track trespassing is a very real threat that needlessly kills those who risk their lives, and our research identified more needs to be done to educate people and encourage open conversations between parents, guardians, and their children.”

According to Network Rail data, 25% of fatalities involving railway trespassing occurred in people under the age of 18.

Despite it being illegal, an average of two people trespass on the railway every hour, with perpetrators who are caught facing a £1,000 fine. More information can be found at https://youvstrain.co.uk/ – one of Network Rail safety campaigns with schools, charities, local councils, and the British Transport Police to raise awareness on the dangers of track trespassing, particularly with the two groups of people most likely to trespass – teenagers and those in their early 20s.