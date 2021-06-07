The number of persons in England who have Covid-19 has increased by three-quarters.

According to data, the number of persons in England who have Covid-19 has jumped by about three-quarters in a week.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 85,600 persons in England were infected with the virus in the week ending May 29 – roughly one in every 640 persons in private households.

This is the highest level since the week of April 16, and it is up from 48,500 persons in the week ending May 22 – one in every 1,120 persons in private households.

The ONS estimates that 1,122,000 persons had Covid-19 in the week ending January 2, which is lower than earlier this year.

