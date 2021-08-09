The number of people waiting for heart surgery could double, according to a charity.

A nonprofit has warned that the number of people waiting for heart surgery in England might nearly double from pre-pandemic levels.

According to the British Heart Foundation (BHF), the number of those affected might reach 15,385 by February of next year.

The number of people waiting for general cardiology care might rise to more than half a million by early 2024, according to the organization, which is more than double pre-pandemic numbers from February 2020.

The BHF lay out their worst-case scenario modeling in the absence of increased investment in the health sector and in the face of a possibly severe winter.

It anticipated that returning to pre-pandemic cardiothoracic surgery waiting lists could take nearly two years, but cardiology waiting lists might not recover to early 2020 levels until the end of 2026.

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, the charity’s medical head, urged the government to “act soon” in order to “avoid unnecessary anguish for many families.”

“Even before the pandemic, waiting lists for critical cardiac care were way too long,” he noted. As this analysis illustrates, the epidemic has pushed the NHS to breaking point, wreaking havoc on the 7.6 million individuals in the UK who suffer from heart and circulation disorders.

“Improving symptoms isn’t the only reason for delaying identification and treatment of cardiovascular illnesses, as significant as that is. It’s all about saving people’s lives.”

The charity’s analysis comes after separate research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) predicted that the entire NHS waiting list in England may reach 14 million by autumn next year if millions of patients who were not treated during the pandemic seek medical help.