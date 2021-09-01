The number of people taking the livestock drug ivermectin for COVID has increased, according to Kentucky Poison Control.

According to calls to Poison Control, the state of Kentucky has noticed an increase in residents misusing ivermectin, a controversial livestock medicine, to treat COVID-19.

Ivermectin is primarily used to treat parasites in animals and has been deemed unfit for human consumption in the treatment of COVID-19 by federal health agencies.

Kentucky Poison Control got only one contact for ivermectin usage in 2020, while 13 calls have already been received this year. In August alone, about half of these calls were made, with the center encouraging some callers to call 911 or go to the hospital.

According to the Louisville Courier Journal, “the majority of those have been because folks are seeking to cure COVID.”

People who bought ivermectin from a feed store or agricultural supply store and treated themselves accounted for 75% of the calls.

You aren’t a horse at all. You aren’t a cow at all. Seriously, you guys. Put a stop to it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4

— U.S. Food and Drug Administration (@US FDA) August 21, 2021

Webb stated, “These things aren’t formulated for humans.” “Because ivermectin operates differently in animals than it does in people, the dose will not be the same. It would be nearly hard to calculate an acceptable human dose from that concentration.”

She went on to say that the ivermectin marketed at farm supply stores is “formulated for livestock like horses and cows, which weigh significantly more than people.”

Instead, Webb advised individuals to receive vaccines, adding, “There are safe and very efficient vaccines, and that is the approach that people should take to prevent COVID-19.”

During a news conference on Monday, Dr. Hugh Shoff, associate chief medical officer for University of Louisville Health, advised the community not to take ivermectin.

Shoff stated, “Ivermectin does not treat COVID.” “It has no effect on COVID. It does not treat COVID symptoms. The possibility of using this to treat COVID is simply not there… There is currently no evidence that it can assist people. It has the potential to cause harm to people.”

According to numbers given by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, there have been 7,764 deaths and 577,051 current total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. This is a condensed version of the information.