The number of people on the NHS waiting list has reached an all-time high.

According to new data, the NHS waiting list has hit an all-time high.

At the end of May 2021, 5.3 million patients were waiting to begin treatment, the largest amount since records began in August 2007.

“More than five million individuals on the waiting list means record numbers of people waiting in pain or misery for treatment,” said Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health minister.

“We already know that hospitals are under a lot of stress this summer, and if the number of Covid cases rises, things will only get worse.

This comes after NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson warned that easing all coronavirus restrictions in England later this month could pose a risk.

“We need to be pragmatic and transparent and honest about the reality that there are risks if we ease these regulations, and there will be consequences,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Given the demand pressures and the fact that we have reduced capacity in terms of both beds and staff numbers, the NHS will not be able to handle everything.”

He predicted that the NHS would be under “severe” strain, and that “elective recuperation” would be curtailed.

According to the data, the NHS is making progress on the long waiting list, with 336,733 patients waiting more than 52 weeks to begin treatment in May 2021, down over 50,000 from 385,490 the previous month.

The number of people waiting is around 13 times higher than it was a year ago, in May 2020, when there were 26,029.

However, there is some positive news, with statistics indicating that the number of persons admitted to hospitals for surgery or routine treatments is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

According to the figures, the number of persons admitted to hospitals for normal care in May was 242,064 – nearly four times the number a year ago (54,550)

In May 2019, the NHS admitted 295,881 people for regular treatments before the pandemic struck.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS medical director, said: "Despite the massive disruption we have seen recently.