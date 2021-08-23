The number of people infected with Covid is decreasing in the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the Liverpool City Region saw 5,088 positive tests in the week ending August 18, down 196 from the previous seven days.

This signifies that the city region’s percentage change declined by 4% from week to week.

Only Halton, with a 1% increase week over week, experienced a percentage change increase in the city region.

In Wirral, the percentage change from week to week did not increase or decrease, and it was reported as 0%.

The percentage change in the other four sections decreased from week to week: It fell by ten percent in Knowsley, six percent in Liverpool, five percent in St Helens, and 0.2 percent in Sefton.

Infections rose in Cheshire West and Chester, Warrington, and West Lancashire, with percentage changes of 12 percent, 18 percent, and 11 percent, respectively, from week to week.

In England, the number of infections has grown. The country had 183,099 coronavirus illnesses in the week ending August 18, up 9,529 instances from the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending August 18, there were 1,719 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 102 lower than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 6%.

The infection rate was 343.5 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 404 positive tests, which is two more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 1% in the week ending August 18. Infection rates are currently at 311.3 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending August 18, there were a total of 551 instances, which is 62 fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 361.4 cases per 100,000 persons, with a 10% drop in infections week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending August 18, there were 934 positive tests, which is neither an increase nor a decrease from the previous week. Wirral’s percentage change from week to week was 0%. The most recent rate of infection was 288.0 cases per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

During the week, there were 640 positive tests.