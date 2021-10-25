The number of North Atlantic right whales has decreased by over 10%, according to preliminary data.

According to a group of scientists and ocean life advocates, the North Atlantic right whale population has declined by approximately 10% in the last year.

North Atlantic right whales, one of the rarest forms of marine mammals, used to be common in the waters around New England, where they came to feed and reproduce in the spring.

Because of the high oil content in their fat, whales began to become extinct after the commercial whaling era.

According to the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, the North Atlantic right whale population was 366 in 2019 and 336 in 2020. The whales have been categorized as endangered by the US government for more than half a century, but the 2020 forecast is the lowest in two decades.

They’re at risk of becoming entangled in fishing gear or colliding with huge ships, and even if they survive, they’re often less fit and able to feed and breed, according to Scott Kraus, the consortium’s chair.

These whales have had a low reproduction rate and a high mortality rate in recent years. Kraus, on the other hand, voiced optimism for the future.

“No one working with right whales believes the species will be unable to recover. They can absolutely do so if we stop murdering them and enable them to focus their efforts on obtaining food, mates, and homes free of lethal impediments “Kraus said.

The whale consortium, which was created in the mid-1980s by a group of science institutions including the New England Aquarium, now has dozens of members from academia, industry, government, and other fields.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which monitors and regulates ocean concerns on behalf of the federal government, emphasized that the group’s assessment is preliminary and has not been peer reviewed. According to Allison Ferreira, an agency representative, the agency shares the consortium’s worry over the disappearance of right whales.

“North Atlantic right whales are one of the world’s most endangered species, and the latest estimate reveals that the significant decline in right whale abundance reported over the last decade is continuing,” Ferreira said.

For years, conservationists have been concerned about the whales, which may weigh up to 135,000 pounds. Recently, there have been attempts to. This is a condensed version of the information.