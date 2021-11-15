The number of international students in the United States has increased by 4%, but it is still below pre-COVID levels.

According to The Associated Press, the surge comes after a 15% drop last year, the largest drop since the Institute of International Education began releasing data in 1948.

When the delta variant spiked during the summer, many universities weren’t expecting such a large increase. The figures also reflect ongoing challenges, like as visa backlogs and some students’ apprehension about studying overseas during the pandemic.

The United States has taken a step back.