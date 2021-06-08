The number of Indian variant hospitals is not expanding ‘significantly.’

According to NHS Providers’ chief executive, the Covid-19 vaccine appears to have “broken the chain” between getting coronavirus and being very unwell.

According to Chris Hopson, the number of persons in hospitals with the Covid-19 variety, also known as the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, is not increasing “particularly considerably.”

Many of those in hospital in Bolton, which had the greatest number of cases of the Indian strain in England, were younger than in past pandemic waves, he told BBC Breakfast.

“The folks who came in this time were really a lot younger and were a lot less at risk of really significant complication, less at danger of death, and what that means is that there were less demand on critical care,” Mr Hopson said on Saturday.

“Based on that experience, we believe we can begin to argue that the vaccines appear to have broken the linkage between catching Covid-19 and potentially becoming very, very gravely ill and dying.

“There were very, very few people who had those double jabs and were able to build up that layer of protection afterward.”

Mr Hopson said the number of persons in hospital with Covid-19 in Bolton peaked at 50 in the most recent period of the epidemic, compared to 170 in November and 150 in January and February.

Mr Hopson stated, “Infection rates have been growing in a variety of different regions.”

“We know that hospitalizations are on the rise, and that the number of persons admitted to hospitals in such locations is increasing. However, they are not increasing in a substantial way.

This rise in transmission, in particular, I believe, has the potential to bring us significant issues.

The UK has so far confirmed 12,431 Indian variant cases, with 10,797 in England, 1,511 in Scotland, 97 in Wales, and 26 in Northern Ireland.

Instances have been reported across England, with the most heavily impacted locations being Bolton in Greater Manchester (2,149 cases) and Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire.