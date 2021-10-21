The number of hours spent listening to music is increasing around the world, according to a new survey.

According to a survey, the average amount of time spent listening to music has increased globally since 2019.

According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), listeners spend 18.4 hours every week, or 368 three-minute tracks, listening to their favorite music.

This is an increase from 18 hours in 2019, when the survey was previously conducted.

Due to pandemic-related concerns, it was not carried out in 2020.

According to the IFPI’s Engaging With Music study, time spent listening to music via subscription-based streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music increased by 51%.

The lack of advertisements, the flexibility to select when and what they listen to, and “access to millions of music” were among the primary reasons given by respondents for switching to streaming.

Fieldwork was undertaken in June and July 2021 in 21 countries, with 43,000 respondents ranging in age from 16 to 64 years old.

During the epidemic, 87 percent said music brought them joy and happiness, and 68 percent of 16 to 19-year-olds said new releases from their favorite musicians helped them get through it.

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, and Little Simz have all released lockdown singles in the UK.

Unlicensed music is still a problem for the “music ecosystem,” according to the research, with the threat evolving over the last year.

Nearly one-third of respondents (29%) admitted to listening to or downloading music via illicit or unauthorized methods, while 14.4% admitted to using unlicensed social media sites to do so.

“Engaging With Music 2021 tells the story of how fans around the world are connecting with the artists and music they love in ways never imagined before, with the rapid emergence of short-form video, livestreaming, and in-game experiences, all enhanced by people’s love of music,” said IFPI chief executive Frances Moore.

“Record labels have helped artists realize their visions, licensed a plethora of music tracks to a variety of platforms, and leveraged new technologies to enable music lovers all over the world to connect with musicians in new and exciting ways.

“Record companies’ ability to license music to these innovative and immersive experiences is critical to the entire music ecosystem’s future success.” We are waging a global campaign to ensure that nations retain or implement a.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”