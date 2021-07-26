The number of covid infections in Liverpool City Region has decreased.

In the Liverpool City Region, there has been a decline in positive covid infections.

The City Region recorded 7,216 instances in the week ending July 21, down 374 cases from the previous week, according to the latest data from Public Health England.

This indicates that the infection rate has dropped by 5% week over week, and the current infection rate is 423.79 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were three declines in positive tests and three rises in positive tests in different parts of the city region.

There were declines in Liverpool, Sefton, and Wirral. Wirral saw the highest drop in percentage from week to week, with an 11 percent drop.

Increases were seen in Knowsley, St Helens, and Halton. With a 14 percent increase week on week, Halton saw the most percentage change.

Warrington, Cheshire West & Chester, and West Lancs all saw an increase in positive tests just outside the city limits.

Positive tests have increased in England. England registered 280,929 coronavirus cases in the week ending July 21, up from 40,577 cases in the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending July 21, there were 2,258 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 196 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 8%.

The most recent rate of infection was 453.4 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Sefton

In the week ending July 21, there were 1,201 cases in Sefton, which is 130 fewer than the previous week. This signifies that the percentage change from week to week has dropped by 10%.

The most recent infection rate was 434.5 persons per 100,000.

Wirral

In the week ending July 21, there were 1,455 positive tests, which is 178 fewer than the previous week. The percentage change in Wirral from week to week declined by 11%. 449.1 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 571 positive tests, which is 68 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 14% in the week ending July 21. Infection rates are currently at 441.2 incidences per 100,000 people.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending July 21, there were 958 positive tests, which is 48 more than the previous week.

