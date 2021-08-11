The number of Covid deaths in the UK has reached its highest level since March.

With 146 people dying in the last 24 hours, the UK has seen the highest number of daily Covid deaths since March.

In the last 24 hours, another 23,510 cases have been reported, suggesting a considerable decrease in the number of positive infections compared to recent weeks.

New numbers show that the weekly death rate has surged to its highest level since March, according to the figures. The UK was still in lockdown at the time, with a variety of legislative restrictions on communication in effect.

In three districts of Liverpool City Region, there has been an increase in positive Covid testing.

The number of Covid-related deaths in the week ending July 30 was 404, the highest number since 719 deaths in the week ending March 26.

The current number of daily positive cases is much fewer than previous forecasts, which suggested that 100,000 cases per day may be expected in the aftermath of July 19’s so-called Freedom Day.

On July 10, there were 32,367 positive cases, indicating that initial fears of a new wave and huge numbers of cases following the lifting of legal Coronavirus limitations were unfounded.

Case figures continue to demonstrate the effectiveness of the vaccine rollout, with 75 percent of the adult population in the UK now having received both vaccines.

Over 86 million vaccination doses have been given out, with 39,688,566 persons receiving both vaccines.

Despite the decrease in instances, deaths have yet to decrease, owing to a spike in cases in recent weeks and the time it takes for someone to contract Coronavirus, become extremely ill, and unfortunately die.

There are currently 1788 positive cases in Liverpool, with three individuals dying from Coronavirus in the last seven days. The number of positive cases has increased somewhat compared to the previous week.

According to the most recent numbers, Liverpool has an infection rate of 359 per 100,000 people, with a 9.8% positive testing rate. In the last week, 18,436 people in Liverpool have taken a PCR test.