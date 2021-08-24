The number of covid deaths in England and Wales has risen to its highest level since March.

Official numbers released this morning show that Covid deaths in England and Wales are at an all-time high, up 8% from the previous week.

The Office for National Statistics confirmed that covid-19 appeared on the death certificates of 571 people in England and Wales in the week ending August 13.

The death toll is at its highest level since the week of March 26th, when 719 people died.

The virus was related to 527 deaths last week.

According to The Mirror, just 512 of the most recent deaths have Covid as the underlying cause.

And the number of people who have died as a result of Covid-19 is far lower than it was at the winter peak.

The terrible weekly figure did not drop below 1,000 until late March, when 8,433 Covid deaths were documented in the final week of January.

According to the numbers, 57 care home patient deaths utilizing Covid-19 were reported in England and Wales in the week ending August 13, up from 50 the week before.

Since the epidemic began, 42,805 care home patients in England and Wales had had Covid-19 listed on their death certificates.

The ONS statistics include fatalities of inhabitants of care facilities in all settings, not only in care homes.

According to the ONS, there have been 156,958 deaths in the UK where Covid-19 was stated on the death certificate.

On January 19, the largest number on a single day was 1,484.

On April 8, 2020, the daily toll peaked at 1,461 during the initial wave of the infection.

Because of several strains on local registration services as they return to their full range of duties following curtailed services during the coronavirus epidemic, the average time from death to registration has increased slightly in recent weeks.

This is on top of dealing with a backlog of delayed birth registrations and revisions to marriage and immigration laws.

It comes as an expert warned that a coronavirus “super version” worse than Covid-19 could arise next year, and that everybody who has not been vaccinated is a potential super-spreader.

