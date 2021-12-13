The number of covid cases on the Wirral is increasing, and all adults are being offered a booster shot.

Coronavirus cases are increasing in Wirral, as the government ramps up its vaccine program to combat the Omicron variant’s rapid spread across the country.

There were 1,360 Covid-19 cases in Wirral in the seven days leading up to December 7, a rate of 420 per 100,000.

This represents an increase of more than 8% over the previous week’s number of 1,255 cases at a rate of 387 per 100,000.

At this time, it’s unclear whether the Omicron version is to blame.

The impact of increased cases has yet to be felt in Wirral hospitals, with 30 patients being treated for Covid-19 in the borough, a number that has remained consistent in recent months.

In recent weeks, the number of weekly deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate has not changed much.

However, any potential influence of the Omicron variation on hospitalizations and mortality is unlikely to be detected in the near future.

In the following weeks and months, we’ll learn more about how lethal it is in compared to other types.

Bromborough (79 instances) and Clatterbridge (70 cases) were the two council wards in Wirral with the most cases in the week leading up to December 7. (77 cases).

Boris Johnson announced last night that all adults over the age of 18 can now schedule their ‘booster jab,’ a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“No one should be in any doubt, there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming,” the Prime Minister remarked, referring to the rate at which Omicron is spreading across the country.