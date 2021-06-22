The number of covid cases in Liverpool has reached an alarming level, which was last witnessed in February.

Liverpool has surpassed the number of positive Covid infections seen in mid-February of this year.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the city saw 947 new positive tests in the week ending June 16, up 467 from the previous seven days.

The city experienced a similar amount of infections on February 14, when 932 per 100,000 people were infected.

READ MORE: In a gang war battle, a guy was shot dead at a traffic light by a reputed gunman.

There were 971.0 infections on February 13 and 911.0 infections on February 15.

Prior to these dates, the number of illnesses reached a high of 5,428 on January 8, and the only time it was around the current figure of 947 was on Christmas Day, when it was 941, just before the new year’s increase in infections began.

According to the most recent data, positive tests increased in every part of the Liverpool City Region, including Knowsley, Sefton, Halton, Wirral, and St Helens, in the week ending June 16.

In West Lancashire, Cheshire West and Chester, and Warrington, positive tests have increased.

Overall, cases in England have increased: the UK recorded 50,431 coronavirus cases in the week ending June 16, up 12,598 from the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending June 16, there were 947 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 467 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week climbed by 97 percent.

The most recent rate of infection was 190.1 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Sefton

In the week ending June 16, there were 480 cases in Sefton, which is 234 higher than the previous week. This signifies that the percentage change from week to week increased by 95%.

The latest infection rate was 173.7 per 100,000 people.

Wirral

There were 394 positive tests in the week ending June 16, which is 186 more cases than in the previous week.

Wirral ’s week-on-week percentage change increased by 89%. The latest infection rate was 121.6 cases per 100,000 people.

St Helens

There were 190 positive tests in the week ending June 16, which is 86. Summary ends.