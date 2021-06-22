The number of Covid-19 hospital patients in the UK has reached an all-time high since April.

In the United Kingdom, the number of patients admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 has risen to its highest level in nearly two months.

According to the most recent government statistics, there were 1,378 patients in hospitals on June 20.

This is the highest level since April 29, up 21% over the prior week.

It’s also up 58% from the 870 cases reported on May 27, which was the lowest number since the virus’s second wave.

However, the figures are still much below those seen at the top of the second wave.

On January 18, a total of 39,254 Covid-19 patients were in hospitals, the greatest number since the pandemic began.

For the first time since late February, the average number of daily reported cases of Covid-19 in the UK has surpassed 10,000.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock claimed the data was “looking good” for July 19, when coronavirus restrictions are scheduled to be loosened further in England, on Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday morning, before the latest information on hospital admissions and cases were released.

“We will keep a close eye on things and look at the data, especially at the start of next week,” he continued.

According to separate estimates, the number of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the UK reached 225 on June 16.

This is up 21% from the previous week, and nearly triples the post-second wave low of 78 admissions on May 16.

The last time daily admissions exceeded 225 was on April 7, which was more than two months ago.