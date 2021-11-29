The number of complaints made against Merseyside Police has increased, according to new numbers.

The amount of public complaints about Merseyside Police has increased, according to new numbers.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, 1,842 complaints were filed, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The results, which were released on November 26, are the first complaints statistics after a new system of registering complaints was implemented in February 2020, as part of new requirements under the Policing and Crime Act.

Thousands of claims against Merseyside Police were made last year, including sexual misconduct, discrimination, and corruption.

If a grievance is shown to be accurate, Merseyside Police said it will take “quick and strong action” to investigate any of the force’s personnel. If a grievance is proven to be valid, a variety of consequences – including dismissal – will be used.

Any statement of displeasure by a member of the public with a police force’s service is now documented as a complaint under the new system.

If the claim is more serious, the complainant wants it recorded, or they were unhappy with the initial response, they can be dealt with informally or formally, with Merseyside Police registering 305 formal complaints last year.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, the force received 1,842 complaints totaling 2,506 claims.

The most prevalent reason for a complaint was the performance of responsibilities and services, such as police decisions or actions after contact with the public, which accounted for 1,116 claims.

Merseyside Police also received two complaints of sexual misconduct, including assaults and harassment, 44 allegations of discriminatory behavior, and 29 allegations of abuse of power or corruption.

The results of the investigation are not broken down by police force.

In 2020/21, however, 2,157 complaints against Merseyside Police were finalized, which means the complainant was informed of the outcome and any planned action.

1,495 of them were dealt with informally. There were 603 complaints handled with as part of formally registered complaints, 603 of which were settled without investigation and 59 of which were resolved following an investigation.

Dismissal, warnings, and management advice are all possible sanctions.

Merseyside Police made it clear that misbehavior can and will result in a variety of penalties. “The summary has come to an end.”