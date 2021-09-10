The NTAs’ behavior of Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield is perplexing.

After today’s show featured highlights from yesterday night’s National Television Awards, many were perplexed.

Holly and Phil, who normally broadcast Friday episodes of This Morning, did not accept the prize during the ceremony last night.

After a summer hiatus, Holly and Phil returned to their regular slot on Monday and told how employment laws forced them to follow 1m social distancing standards.

Up until their summer break, the pair stayed 2 meters apart, and Phil demonstrated the new stick they’d be using to measure their distance on their first episode back.

“Well, farewell to the 2m stick and welcome to the 1m stick,” Holly remarked.

Fans flocked to Twitter to express their confusion over the regulations after seeing footage from the awards ceremony showing the couple hugging to celebrate receiving the Best Daytime Award.

Dave Bradbury-Cobden, a Twitter user, asked: “I love @thismorning, but why are they still following social distancing standards on the show when they don’t have to outside of work?” I’m not sure what you’re talking about. Do you have any ideas?

@ITV “workplace” rules, Stephanie responded. Outside of work, you are allowed to socialize (for example, at events like the NTAs), but you must keep 1m in the office… It’s laughable.”

“Really perplexed about the Covid guidelines on ITV, we may embrace now,” Emmerson said. So why do their daytime shows have a 1 million plus rule?”

“Did Holly and Phil forget about the one-metre rule?” Liz wondered. What’s the point of watching it on TV and kissing each other on the lips at the awards? There is no social separation at all.”