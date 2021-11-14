The NRA’s Long History Of Not Accepting Blame In Mass Shootings In The United States

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has once again found itself at the center of a national debate about how it handles horrific shootings. A story on Tuesday by National Public Radio discovered tapes from 20 years ago in which NRA executives discussed how to respond to the 1999 Columbine High School shooting.

This debate will determine how the powerful gun lobbying group reacts to these tragedies, as many believe Columbine influenced the perpetration of many more school shootings.

Tim Mak, author of the forthcoming book “MISFIRE: Inside the NRA’s Downfall,” transcribes portions of two and a half hours of footage in the investigation.