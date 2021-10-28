The NRA was hacked by a Russian ransomware gang, but the attack was most likely not politically motivated, according to experts.

According to the Associated Press, a ransomware gang based in Russia claimed to have hacked the National Rifle Association and published the organization’s files on a dark web site. Despite the fact that the NRA is frequently mentioned in the political discussion about guns in the United States, one analyst believes the attack was not politically motivated.

It’s unusual for a politically active group like the NRA to be targeted by ransomware gangs, according to Allan Liska, an intelligence analyst with cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. According to him, these groups mainly target susceptible technologies rather than organizations.

“It’s unlikely that this was targeted explicitly at the NRA; the NRA was simply hit,” Liska added. “On the other hand, you never know.” According to the Associated Press, the data provided by the group Grief are related to funding granted out by the NRA. Grief’s assertions were denied by NRA spokesperson Andrew Arulanandam, who tweeted that the NRA “does not discuss things relevant to its physical or computer security.” According to a source familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity, difficulties with the NRA’s email system surfaced this week, pointing to a probable ransomware attack.

Ransomware assaults have become more common in recent years against a wide range of businesses and groups, but few are as politically sensitive as the NRA. The organisation has traditionally had tight relations to Republican legislators and has been a strong backer of Republican politicians. During the last two presidential elections, the NRA spent tens of millions of dollars attempting to aid Donald Trump.

The organization has been hampered by legal and financial issues in recent years, but it remains a powerful political force with over 5 million members.

The email issues, according to Liska, could be linked to the ransomware attack. Ransomware gangs target email systems because they typically hold sensitive information and impede an organization’s response to an assault, further enticing them to pay a ransom, according to him.

The FBI’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many cybersecurity specialists suspect Greif is tied to Evil Corp.