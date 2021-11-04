The NRA is ecstatic that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn New York’s gun restrictions.

High-profile members of the National Rifle Association (NRA) have expressed their delight as the Supreme Court appears to be on the verge of overturning New York’s restrictive gun regulations.

On Wednesday, top NRA officials applauded conservative justices’ suggestions that they may be willing to overturn limits on New York gun owners’ right to carry firearms outside the home.

The case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc (NYSRPA) v. Bruen is an important gun rights case with national implications.

In order to be granted authorization to carry concealed handguns in New York, gun owners must establish “proper cause,” rather than a hypothetical self-defense need, to a weapons license officer.

While conservative justices expressed concerns that overturning the state’s current law, which was enacted in 1913, might inadvertently allow guns in sensitive places like schools, and suggested that restrictions might still be in place, they also indicated a willingness to expand gun rights in New York.

“Why isn’t saying ‘I live in a violent place and I want to defend myself’ enough?” According to Reuters, Justice Brett Kavanaugh inquired.

After the case was reviewed by the justices, NRA officials expressed their gratitude for the decision to review New York’s gun law, as well as their reasons for wanting it to be overturned.

Jason Ouimet, Executive Director of the NRA Institute of Legislative Action, said: “According to existing New York law, a law-abiding citizen becomes a felon the instant he or she takes their firearm outside their home. This is blatantly a violation of the Second Amendment.

“The NRA appreciates the Supreme Court’s attention to this important matter. We are honored to have been a part of this case, and we look forward to a future in which all law-abiding Americans have the fundamental right to self-defense in the manner intended by the Constitution.” Wayne LaPierre, CEO of the National Rifle Association, added: “Officers of the law are being pushed to resign. The headlines remind us that criminal prosecutions are on the decline. Americans live in a world that is becoming increasingly perilous.

"That's why any law-abiding New Yorker who wants to protect themselves and their families outside of their house must not be held hostage to the whims of any local politician. That is the crux of the matter."