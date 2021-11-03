The notorious druglord from Liverpool and his £300 million global empire.

Curtis Warren, a drug lord from Liverpool, will be released next year after serving 14 years in prison.

With the news that Warren, who amassed a £300 million fortune, will be released in 2022, we take a look at how he wound up in a maximum security jail.

Warren, who is 58 years old, will be released on his own accord next year. Because he is not serving a life sentence, he will not have to go before the Parole Board.

Warren, who had a fortune of £300 million at one point, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2009 for attempting to smuggle £1 million worth of cannabis into Jersey.

“Many career criminals consider incarceration as an interruption that rarely marks the end of their engagement in organized crime,” said Alison Abbott of the National Crime Agency.

“We employ [restrictions]as an added layer of preventive through our Lifetime Management program.

“They make sure we have these people on our radar, especially after they’ve been released from prison, and anything that signals they’re reverting to old habits may be identified early on.”

Here’s what we know about Warren’s time in prison.

Warren, along with his close associate Brian Charrington, was a defendant in a complex drugs trial at Newcastle Crown Court in January 1993.

The trial, however, famously ended in a stalemate, and Warren walked away. Despite Warren’s denials, he was said to have returned to the court and told customs authorities, “I’m off to spend my £87 million from the first shipment and you can’t f****** touch me.” There was a big split between two different south Liverpool factions in the mid-1990s.

A gang war erupted after a businessman was fatally shot, resulting in dozens of shootings across the city.

Warren was alleged to have become embroiled in the argument because of his connection with Johnny Phillips. Mr Phillips, who survived an assassination attempt, died of a heart attack later.

Warren was understandably concerned by the gang war’s severity and increased police presence in the city’s south end. Warren is reported to have moved to Holland as a result of the gang war in south Liverpool.

