The Northern Ireland Executive approves the resumption of live music.

On Thursday, ministers agreed to move forward with some additional – mostly outdoor-based – relaxations of Covid-19 restrictions.

They were informed that the Delta strain of the virus now accounts for 75% of infections in Northern Ireland, and they agreed to keep a close eye on the issue.

Ministers agreed to proceed with a limited number of places where there was a lower danger of infection.

The relaxations include no sound level limits for outdoor music, while inside music can resume at ambient levels with a screen in front of the musicians.

The 500-person limit on outdoor gatherings will be lifted on Friday, though activities will still require a risk assessment.

The number of homes allowed to congregate outside at private dwellings will increase from three to five starting July 5, with the maximum number of persons staying at 15.

Children’s overnight residential stays will also be permitted to resume.

Customers will be searching for that entire entertainment experience as we reach the summer months, and music is a hugely valuable item within the hospitality business.

At its meeting next Thursday, the Executive will assess progress on the Pathway out of Restrictions plan and examine the sequencing of subsequent relaxations.

The newest relaxations, according to Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey, are “excellent news for our musicians.”

In a video message on social media, she added, “I have been fighting for these limits to be loosened, and I am glad the Executive has reached that decision today.”

The development was also hailed by Hospitality Ulster.

Joel Neill, the company’s operations director, said it had been a hard 16 months for musicians and the industry as a whole.

He described today’s announcement as “another step toward normalcy.”

“Music is a tremendously valuable service within the hospitality business, and guests will be searching for that whole entertainment experience as we reach the summer months.”

