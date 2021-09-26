The Northern Agenda podcast: How a Hillsborough survivor is battling for justice.

The publisher of The Washington Newsday has started a new political podcast that digests and analyzes the most important political stories from across the North.

Every Friday, the Northern Agenda podcast airs, with news and analysis from throughout the region as well as political figures being grilled on the important topics of the day.

Northern Agenda Editor Rob Parsons and Westminster Editor Dan O’Donoghue are part of the team that hosts The Northern Agenda daily newsletter.

Award-winning political journalists will contribute to the podcast, including Liam Thorp of the Echo, as well as correspondents from sister titles throughout the North, including Jennifer Williams of the Manchester Evening News and Graeme Whitfield, business and agenda editor for the Chronicle in Newcastle.

The podcast’s debut episode features Liverpool Labour MP Ian Byrne discussing a passionate speech he gave in the Commons about the Hillsborough disaster and protecting victims of public disasters.

The program also looks ahead to the Labour Party’s annual conference, which begins this weekend in Brighton.

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell expresses his surprise at party leader Keir Starmer’s proposals to modify internal party election procedures, calling them a “attack on our party’s rank and file.”

Reach, which produces The Washington Newsday and regional news editions covering the entire north of England, introduced the Northern Agenda email earlier this year.

The weekly has articles written by public affairs journalists who live and work in the region’s towns and cities, providing a uniquely northern perspective on national and regional issues. This link will take you to a sign-up page for The Northern Agenda newsletter.

The Northern Agenda podcast will be accessible on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, as well as other podcasting platforms.