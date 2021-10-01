The North West will see pop-up locations for NHS testing and scans.

Pop-up locations, such as sports stadiums and shopping malls, will provide access to NHS tests and scans to millions of people across England.

According to the Mirror, the NHS is opening 40 new “one-stop shop” diagnostic centers to cope with the backlog of infections caused by the pandemic.

The government has set aside £350 million to help the health service conduct a wide range of health tests in response to GP referrals, with the goal of providing roughly 2.8 million scans in the first year of operation.

Some of the locations, such as the Montagu Hospital in South Yorkshire and Barking Community Hospital in east London, will be in hospitals, while others will be in more eye-catching locations.

The Glass Works shopping area in Barnsley, a recycled retail outlet in Poole, and the Falmer Stadium, home of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, are among them.

The Devon Exeter Nightingale Hospital, which is housed in a former Homebase shop, and a location on Gloucester’s quayside are also included.

Teams of professionals, including nurses and radiographers, will staff the hubs, which will be open seven days a week.

While the number of cancer tests has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, the NHS has stated that the centers would assist in reducing the backlog that has accumulated during the pandemic.

It is also hoped that they will assist doctors in making earlier diagnoses for patients by providing more direct access to a full range of diagnostic tests, reducing hospital visits and thus the risk of Covid transmission, reducing waiting times, and assisting in meeting emissions targets by providing multiple tests in one visit and reducing the number of journeys patients must make.

Over the next six months, the centers will begin offering services, with some currently up and running, and will be fully operational by March 2022.

“Tackling waiting lists will require new and more inventive ways of delivering the services people need,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid. That’s why we’ve made getting checked easier and more convenient.

“Through our new Community Diagnostic Centres, we will be able to bring those critical tests closer to your house, including in.”

