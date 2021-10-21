The nominee for Ambassador to China, Joe Biden, takes a tough stance against Beijing.

As he spoke before a Senate committee on Thursday, President Joe Biden’s candidate to fill the long-vacant position of ambassador to Beijing expressed some of the administration’s toughest views on China.

At the Capitol, veteran diplomat Nicholas Burns was blunt in his assessment of the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) goals to “become the most powerful military, economic, and political force in the Indo-Pacific.” He told the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations that in the coming decades, the US must maintain “economic and military primacy” with its allies.

Following Ambassador Terry Branstad’s retirement in October, the position of chief US ambassador to China has been vacant for over a year. Experts found the extended vacancy perplexing at a time of fierce competitiveness and heightened military rivalry between the world’s top economies, while Chinese leaders have hinted at feelings of contempt.

Burns, who started his career as a State Department spokesman under former President Bill Clinton, praised Biden’s values-driven foreign policy and rallying of democratic allies and partners. At his confirmation hearing, concerns about Beijing’s human rights policies, bullying, and intimidation of neighbors were prevalent themes.

Senators from both parties grilled him on the appropriate way to respond to Chinese coercion against Taiwan, which has been subjected to some of the most severe military pressure in decades.

“The PRC’s slaughter in Xinjiang and abuses in Tibet, its suffocation of Hong Kong’s autonomy and liberties, and its bullying of Taiwan are all illegitimate and must end,” Burns said in his opening remarks, calling recent military moves against Taiwan “particularly unacceptable.”

“We cannot remain silent when atrocities or, in the case of Xinjiang, genocide are taking place.” He told Senator Ben Cardin, “We have to speak out” (D-MD).

“The People’s Republic of China is not an Olympian power,” said Burns, who previously served as an ambassador to Greece and NATO. “I meant it explicitly,” he told Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) when explaining his choice of phrase. They have a lot of advantages. They don’t have many friends, and they don’t have any true allies.” The U.S. needs more “self-confidence” in its own capabilities and partnerships, according to the ambassador-designate. “Beijing declares, ‘The East is Rising, and the West is Falling.’ This is a condensed version of the information.