The nomination of Rahm Emanuel as Ambassador by Joe Biden has enraged progressives.

Progressives are outraged by the thought of former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel becoming US ambassador to Japan, citing his role in the horrific shooting of a Black teenager while he was mayor of Chicago.

According to CNN, President Joe Biden revealed his intention to nominate Emanuel for the job of envoy and Nicholas Burns for the position of ambassador to China in August, in appointments that had been in the works for months.

However, detractors have said that Emanuel should be disqualified since, under his mayoralty, Chicago city lawyers battled to save police dashboard camera video of Laquan McDonald, a Black teenager who was shot 16 times in the back by a police officer in 2014.

In 2015, Emanuel apologized for the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, particularly the fact that it took 13 months for police dashboard camera video of the incident to be released, despite charges that he was involved in a cover-up.

He has always disputed that he was involved in blocking the tape from being public and has refused calls for him to resign.

The Chicago Tribune, which has criticized Emanuel’s appointment as ambassador, cited a 2016 poll in which more than two-thirds of respondents believed he was not justified in concealing the shooting video.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel’s placement on a White House list of ambassadorial nominees formally given to the Senate for confirmation has prompted even more uproar, which has been growing since his name was mentioned in relation to the envoy post.

New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has been a vocal opponent of his nomination, tweeted on Tuesday, “This continues to be one of the most strange campaigns / uses of energy in Washington.” The Senate should reject Rahm Emanuel’s confirmation once more.”

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) tweeted that Emanuel “should be disqualified from holding any public office for covering up the death of Laquan McDonald,” and that “the Senate needs to do the right thing and stop his nomination.”

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Emanuel, who was a chief of staff to former President Barack Obama and a senior adviser to President Bill Clinton, could be questioned about the massacre as well as crime levels in Chicago while he was mayor.

Jamaal Bowman, a congressman from New York. This is a condensed version of the information.