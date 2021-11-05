The ‘noisy’ Wirral industrial site will be replaced by homes.

A “noisy” industrial site in Wirral will be replaced with two housing buildings.

To the rear of 232-234 Rake Lane in New Brighton, Howells DIY has applied for outline planning permission for 12 apartments.

If Wirral Council approves the plans, the properties will be divided into two blocks, one with nine homes and the other with three.

One three-bedroom apartment and 11 two-bedroom apartments will be available in the “mews style” development.

There will be parking for 13 cars, more than one for each residence, as well as areas for people to park their bicycles.

The apartment buildings will replace the site’s current use, which includes a DIY retail showroom with a parking lot, a joinery factory, and a motor vehicle repair and body shop.

According to the plan’s design and access statement, the idea can transform a noisy industrial site into a “high quality residential use to the benefit of all concerned.”

“This building has a pitched-roof on the elevation facing the houses on Sandfield Road, giving the appearance of a traditional [two storey]property,” the statement continued about the new apartments’ design.

“The relationships between the new buildings and existing residential properties in the neighborhood have been carefully addressed to minimize damage while ensuring advantages.”

According to the developer, the design is “exceptionally well-located for all amenities and transportation” and fits in with Wirral Council’s housing policy.

The local government must now determine whether or not to accept the plan.