The Nobel Prize Gender Gap Widens in 2021, with No Women Awarded for Science.

There isn’t a single woman on the list of laureates for the Nobel Prizes in Sciences in 2021, extending the gender disparity between male and female recipients of the prestigious prizes.

Last year, history was made when two women were awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Since the prize’s creation in 1901, it was the first time a science award had been granted completely to a group of women. The chemistry prize went to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna for developing a genome editing approach.

Teams of men without women, on the other hand, had split the award 172 times as of Wednesday’s announcement. Benjamin List and David MacMillan shared the Nobel Prize in Chemistry this year for developing asymmetric organocatalysis.

“It is concerning that, after more than 120 years of existence, only 58 women have been awarded the Nobel Prize, compared to 876 men who have received this award up until 2020,” astrophysicist and postdoctoral researcher Luz ngela Garca of Universidad ECCI in Bogotá, Colombia, told The Washington Newsday. “And while the disparity is worse in physics and chemistry, the situation isn’t any better in economics or medicine.” Only 58 women have gotten Nobel prizes out of the 609 that have been given out over the past 120 years. Felix Richter, a data journalist, created a graph for Statista last year that depicted the gender disparity in the Nobel Prize.

There have been 631 Nobel Prize winners in physics, chemistry, and medicine (many of them in groups), yet only 23 of them have been women.

Since 1901, four women have won the Nobel Prize in physics out of 219 winners, seven women have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry out of 188 winners, and 12 women have won the Nobel Prize in medicine out of 224 winners.

In the science categories, the Nobel Prize for economics has the fewest female laureates. Only two women have won this prize out of the 86 that have been awarded so far. The laureate of the Nobel Prize in Economics for 2021 has yet to be announced.

It’s commonly pointed out that the gap between male and female laureates simply reflects the fact that the honors are given out in retrospect, often for work done many years ago. This is a condensed version of the information.