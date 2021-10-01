The Ninja attack that left Special Ops troops “hunkered down in a hangar” has sparked outrage.

According to documents, a man disguised as a ninja and wielding a sword left 26 special ops military members “hunkered down in a hangar wondering where help is.”

According to what seems to be a military incident report published on social media, the violent attack took place just after midnight on September 18 at Inyokern Airport in Kern County, California, injuring at least one person.

A report from the Ridgecrest Police Department backs this up. The US military has yet to reply to requests for comment from this website.

Daddy SOARbucks, an Instagram user, shared a screenshot of what appears to be a military incident report reporting an attack.

“[Staff Sergeant] SSG was sitting outside of the Administration Building of the hanger at Iyokern Airfield smoking a cigarette when an unknown person dressed in full ninja costume, including a katana sword, stepped up to SSG,” according to the somewhat redacted report.

“The person dressed as a ninja asked, ‘Do you know who I am?’ ‘No,’ responded SSG.

“Do you know where my family is?” the mystery guy inquired. ‘No,’ said SSG once more.

“At this time, the ninja began slashing at SSG, striking his phone as well as his knee and leg.

“SSG dashed through the parking lot, attempting to elude the mysterious individual.

“SSG scaled the barrier and walked into the administration building. SSG and CPT [Captain] immediately began closing all doors and dialing 911.”

After then, the ninja started kicking and bashing doors and windows.

“An unknown individual left and returned a little time later with a heavy slab of asphalt, which he flung through the windows, striking CPT.”

width=“50px” height=“50px” viewbox=“0” svg width=“50px” height=“50px” viewbox=“0” This is a condensed version of the information.