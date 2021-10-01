‘The nicest guy you’ll ever meet’ His children were left ‘devastated’ after he perished in a car accident.

Today, a van driver who died in a car accident was praised as the “kindest man you’ll ever meet.”

Anthony Murphy, 64, of Runcorn, died after his Ford Transit Connect collided with a Mercedes Sprinter box van on Wednesday, September 29.

His bereaved family and children have paid tribute to him, saying that he “never wasted a moment.”

Around 3.14 p.m., a car accident occurred on Lymm Road in Agden. The box van’s driver received minor injuries.

Anthony’s family claimed they have received a “outpouring” of tributes from those whose lives he has touched since his passing.

“The kindest and most generous Man you will ever meet,” they said in their tribute, which they shared with Cheshire police.

“As everyone who ever met him will tell you, he was truly larger than life in every sense,” they continued.

“We are crushed and grieved as a family, and the outpouring of support from the many, many individuals whose lives he impacted has been tremendous. He was a legend in his own right.

“A day without laughing is a day wasted,” our father once said, “and he never wasted a moment.”

Police are conducting an investigation and have asked for witnesses.

“We are now investigating the circumstances of the incident and would ask to anyone who witnessed it and has not yet spoken to police to contact us,” Sargent Andy Dennison said.

“I would also advise you to contact us if you have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information on the collision should call Cheshire Police on 101 or report it online using the reference number IML 1096322.