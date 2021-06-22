The NI Protocol, Givan agrees with the next party leader, is “causing instability.”

In conjunction with new DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan has stated that the Northern Ireland Protocol is generating political instability.

Sir Jeffrey was appointed as the DUP’s new leader on Tuesday, following the retirement of Edwin Poots, and immediately stated that he will be calling with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to express his message on the Brexit plan.

“I will meet with the Prime Minister as soon as possible to underline that stability cannot be expected when every unionist representative in the devolved institutions rejects the Northern Ireland Protocol,” he said.

The EU and the UK government are at differences over how to implement the protocol, which is part of the Brexit divorce agreement and intended to avoid a hard border with Ireland.

At a Stormont gathering, current First Minister Paul Givan stated that the protocol “needs to go.”

He stated, “The Northern Ireland Protocol has caused a lot of trouble.” It isn’t working, and after the grace periods run out, we’ll be looking at upwards of 15,000 checks every week, which is simply unsustainable for Northern Ireland.

“Stormont has work to do on the bread and butter issues, but the Northern Ireland Protocol certainly causes instability by interfering with the internal workings of the United Kingdom market.”

Mr Givan indicated that he expects his new party leader, who is now serving in Westminster, to return to Stormont and take over as First Minister.

“Jeffrey has declared that he plans to return to Stormont and pursue the job of First Minister in the near future, and no one believes that Jeffrey will make an effective First Minister.”

The DUP, according to Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy, is to blame for the protocol’s inadequacies.

The DUP, according to Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy, is to blame for the protocol's inadequacies.

He continued, "We want the protocol arrangements to operate." They wouldn't have been necessary if the DUP's new leader and his colleagues hadn't pushed for the most confrontational Brexit possible.