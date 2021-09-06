The NHS is expected to get a boost payment of £5.4 billion.

The NHS is expected to get an extra £5.4 billion in funding over the next six months to aid with the COVID-19 pandemic response and to help patients get off long waiting lists, it has been confirmed.

The money will be used to address challenges that have arisen as a result of the pandemic, such as high wait times for basic treatments and the need to free up beds through the hospital release program.

The cash comes as the government faces criticism over proposals to raise National Insurance to help pay social care improvements.

The Adelphi Hotel’s plans for 24-hour alcohol sales have been authorized.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated of the new funds, “This funding will go straight to the frontline, to provide more patients with the therapies they need but aren’t getting fast enough.”

“We will continue to ensure that our NHS has the resources it requires to clear Covid backlogs and assist the health system recover from the worst pandemic in a century.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, when surgeries had to be canceled, hospitals around the country have been experiencing concerns with extended waiting lists.

The £5.4 billion announced today will go toward reducing the number of patients waiting for life-saving surgery.

Liverpool was in the news last week. According to the Washington Newsday, over 6,000 people in Merseyside are stuck on waiting lists for minor and major treatments as a result of the Covid epidemic.

However, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has hailed the short-term impact this spending will have on such concerns.

“Today’s additional £5.4 billion funding over the next six months is crucial to ensuring the health sector has everything it needs to manage the ongoing pandemic while also helping to reduce waiting lists,” Mr Javid added.

“We know that as more people come forward for help, waiting lists will become worse before they get better, and I want to tell you that the NHS is open, and we are doing everything we can to help the NHS deliver routine operations and treatment to patients across the country.”

Despite the investment announced today, the government estimates that waiting lists for common procedures like as hip replacements and cataract surgery might reach 13. “The summary has come to an end.”