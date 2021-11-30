The NHS has issued a warning about Omicron PCR test fraud messages and emails.

Scam emails inviting individuals to obtain an Omicron PCR test have been reported to the NHS.

They’ve warned people to be wary of strange emails or text messages that beg for financial information.

In valid email correspondence, the NHS never requests for bank account information.

As Omicron fears develop, an expert advises ‘don’t socialize unless absolutely required.’

The warning comes after cyber crooks attempted to steal money from consumers through phishing emails that pretended to be from the health agency.

Phishing is when thieves deceive their victims by sending them fake emails, text messages, or phone calls. The goal is usually to get you to visit a website that will either download a virus or steal your bank account or other personal information.

You can always contact the NHS directly if you have any queries or worries regarding the validity of a message.

Use the information from their official website instead of the numbers or address in the message.

If you’ve been duped into providing personal information with a fraudster, you can take actions to safeguard yourself right away.

Steps to take if you’ve been a victim of a con

If you have been a victim of the fraud, the National Security Cyber Centre offers a list of things to do.

You should contact your bank and inform them of your situation.

If you’ve received communications from your account that you don’t recognize or if you’ve been locked out, follow the instructions for restoring a hacked account.

Make a call to your IT department and inform them of the situation.

If you have antivirus software, open it and run a full scan. Allow your antivirus software to take care of any issues it discovers.

Any accounts that use the same password should have their passwords changed.

Inform your bank and report it to Action Fraud (for England, Wales and Northern Ireland).