The NHS has issued a new caution to all pregnant women.

Following new coronavirus data, the NHS has issued a caution to pregnant women.

After it was shown that a fifth of the most seriously ill coronavirus patients in England in recent months were unvaccinated pregnant women, health officials urged expectant moms to get their coronavirus vaccinations.

Between July 1 and September 30, NHS England reported that 17 percent of Covid patients undergoing treatment through a special lung-bypass equipment were expecting mothers who had not yet received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Pregnant women accounted for 32 percent of all females aged 16 to 49 in intensive care on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), which is utilized when a patient’s lungs have been injured by Covid to the point where a ventilator can no longer sustain oxygen levels.

This proportion has climbed from 6% at the start of the epidemic in March 2020, according to NHS England.

The data is “another harsh reminder that the Covid-19 jab can keep you, your baby, and your loved ones safe and out of hospital,” said to England’s chief midwife, Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent.

The findings, however, are a “damning indictment of the lack of attention provided to this vulnerable group as limitations have lifted,” according to the National Childbirth Trust (NCT).

Data from more than 100,000 Covid vaccines given during pregnancy in England and Scotland, as well as 160,000 in the United States, shows no risk to the foetus or newborn.

Claire Bromley, a mother-to-be who spent nearly a month in hospital with coronavirus, believes the risk of not being poked “far surpasses any misgivings” about getting vaccinated.

The unvaccinated 33-year-old was admitted to her local hospital in Kent with breathing problems just days after testing positive for the virus, and was placed on a ventilator while in a medically induced coma.

When her condition worsened, doctors suspected she’d need an emergency C-section only 26 weeks into her pregnancy, so she was transported to another London hospital.

Her condition improved, and she was released from the hospital in early August, about a month after being admitted, and she is now recovering with her husband and unborn child.