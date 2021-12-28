The NHS has issued a caution about safely reheating cold turkey and how long it may be kept.

No one wants to get food poisoning during the holidays, therefore folks should be cautious when eating their delectable holiday leftovers.

While we all love to overindulge during the holidays, getting through all of the food, particularly the turkey and other meats, can take days.

To avoid being ill, make sure that any leftover food is properly stored and that it isn’t left for too long before you eat it, according to the NHS.

The National Health Service has published an advice on how to keep and reheat leftover turkey.

When it comes to cooked turkey, how long does it last?

The NHS warns that, as much as you’d like to keep your leftovers for days, you don’t have as much time as you think.

Cooked turkey should be consumed within two days after being refrigerated.

If you don’t believe you’ll be able to finish it all in the time allotted, you can freeze the leftovers to prevent wasting them, but do so no later than the second day after they’ve been in the fridge.

If your turkey is frozen, you may keep it for two to six months if you defrost it completely before eating it.

How to Keep Cooked Turkey Safe

Cooked meat and poultry should be kept refrigerated because bacteria that cause food poisoning can grow and spread if left out at room temperature.

After you’ve finished eating your turkey, cool any leftovers as soon as possible (within 90 minutes), cover them, and store them in the refrigerator.

If you’re freezing leftovers, split them into parts so you only defrost what you need.

When serving cold turkey, only take out as much as you’ll need and return the rest to the fridge. If you’re serving turkey or cold meats as part of a buffet, don’t leave them out all day.

Eat leftovers within 24 hours if they’ve been defrosted.

How to reheat roasted turkey and eat it

If you're reheating leftover turkey or other food, be sure it's steaming.