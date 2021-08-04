The NHS Covid app will undergo significant changes.

Under revised recommendations for close contacts, changes to the NHS Covid app will result in fewer people being called and ordered to self-isolate.

Within two days, the app will only notify users who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive but is still asymptomatic.

According to the Department of Health, this replaces the previous five-day criterion, although the same number of ‘high-risk’ contacts will be requested to self-isolate.

The pingdemic, which has seen over half a million people urged to self-isolate in recent weeks, has resulted in criticism of the app’s functionality.

The app’s effectiveness in determining how near someone was to a person who tests positive for Covid, as well as how long back a contact has seen them, has been questioned.

“We want to limit the disruption that self-isolation may cause for people and companies, while ensuring we’re safeguarding those most at risk from this virus,” Health Secretary Sajid David said of the changes to the NHS app.

“With this app upgrade, we’ll be able to ensure that we’re striking the correct balance.”

The app’s threshold and sensitivity have remained unchanged in this version. Both have recently come under scrutiny, but they will remain unchanged until August 16, when self-isolation rules in England will change once more. Close relatives of those who have tested positive but are asymptomatic will be affected by the new change.

People who have had both vaccinations will no longer need to self-isolate after August 16, even if they have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Last week, the app urged over 680,000 people to self-isolate, causing problems in the hospitality and food industries. Due to the ‘pingdemic,’ a number of stores reported empty shelves.

After several reports of users deleting the app or turning contact tracing off in an attempt to avoid being “pinged,” the upgrade is an attempt to ensure that people continue to use it in the coming months.

According to reports, 11% of users who used the NHS app have now deleted it. “The summary has come to an end.”