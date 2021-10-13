The NHS Covid app is unavailable, causing vacationers to miss flights.

Many Brits were left stranded and upset as the NHS app went down, preventing them from accessing vaccine passports.

According to the Mirror, several visitors resorted to social media to vent their anger.

“There are now challenges with accessing the Covid pass on the NHS APP and website,” read a notice to anyone trying to enter onto the app this afternoon.

In Liverpool, a Ryanair plane was forced to make an emergency landing.

“We’re looking into it and will provide an update as soon as we can.”

“There are now challenges with accessing the Covid Pass on the NHS App and website,” NHS Digital added. We’re looking into it and will provide an update as soon as we can.” “Thanks guys, missed my flight with that,” one international tourist said. Others expressed fear about missing their planes later today.

“Is there any estimate of how long the fix will take?” one inquired. I was supposed to travel in 4 hours, but I won’t if the app doesn’t work again.” “What do I do on a flight in half an hour?” said another.