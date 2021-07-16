The NHS Covid app is pinging neighbors over walls.

It has been alleged that neighbors are receiving isolation alerts as a result of the NHS Test and Trace app ‘pinging’ through their walls.

The Test and Trace app has put more than half a million people into isolation in just one week.

However, according to The Telegraph, some people are being forced to separate themselves in order to avoid coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

In the week leading up to July 7, 194,005 people in England tested positive for Covid-19 at least once.

Anyone who tests positive for the virus is sent to Test and Trace, where their contacts can be tracked down and notified.

According to the publication, the Bluetooth signal is strong enough to pass through walls, according to people close to the Test and Trace team.

According to a source: “We’ve heard anecdotal evidence, and we know that the signal can travel through walls, albeit at a reduced strength.

“The app has been calibrated to attempt to prevent it from happening, but we’re still looking into the notification issue.”

Dr. Fiona Sampson, a senior research fellow at the University of Sheffield who specializes in emergency and urgent care, told the publication: “When my boyfriend was contacted, he dialed 111 to find out when the contact was made. On the day of the alleged interaction, however, he had not left the house.

“We later discovered he was working on his phone on the table, less than two metres away from our next-door neighbor.”

A government spokeswoman refused to disclose the actual number of people suspected to have been pinged through walls, but did state, “The number was not large enough to be deemed an issue.”

According to the most recent data, there were 530,126 alerts in the seven days leading up to July 7th, with 520,194 in England and 9,932 in Wales, a 46 percent increase over the previous week.