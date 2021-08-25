The next intriguing new Liverpool partnership may be Harvey Elliott and Mohamed Salah.

While it’s normal to be ecstatic when your football team signs a talented new player, a team’s success is determined by how well the 11 players on the field work together. No matter how talented a person is, he cannot do everything on his own.

Even inside the confines of a team, some players will scarcely come into contact with one another due to their far placements. Partnerships are the most important thing on the pitch.

Consider the city of Liverpool’s past. There have been brilliant centre-back couples like Alan Hanson and Mark Lawrenson, supremely powerful and passing midfield partnerships like Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano, and telepathic attacking pairings like Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres.

Some, on the other hand, can be just as vital without being as noticeable. To create chances, you must keep the ball, move it towards the enemy goal, and stretch the defensive structure out of shape.

One game is undoubtedly insufficient evidence to declare a new player pairing as crucial, but the evidence from the 2-0 win against Burnley suggests that Harvey Elliott and Mohamed Salah are on the same page.

When I was watching the game, it was clear that they were passing a lot to one other, and a check at the statistics confirms this.

Throughout the contest, Elliott made a total of 15 passes to Salah. There was just one combination that surpassed or equaled that total, and both involved the 18-year-old.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had the most passes (18) to Elliott, while captain Jordan Henderson passed to the youngster 15 times. It’s difficult to see any other teenager taking such an active role in the game when making their Premier League debut.

A look at the data from the Reds' 2020/21 season reveals how uncommon it is for any player to pass to their number 11 on a regular basis. Salah only received at least 15 passes from a total of six times.