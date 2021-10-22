The next generation of doctors is being led toward their “dream” jobs.

A group of Liverpool A Level students with hopes for medical careers took their next educational steps as universities began another academic year.

They’ve started their courses equipped with necessary science qualifications as well as insight into what their future world of work would be like, and they’re now studying medicine here in the city as well as in places like Leeds, Sheffield, and Leicester.

Liverpool Life Sciences UTC, which focuses on science, engineering, and healthcare for 14 to 19-year-olds, has benefited from connections with local firms and organizations in the science and healthcare industries, which help design the school’s curriculum.

The school, which is headquartered in the Baltic Triangle, stated: “Liverpool Life Sciences places a strong emphasis on project-based learning, which takes use of the thriving enterprises on our doorstep and provides our students with important insight into the modern workplace.

“Our students work in some of the North West’s award-winning research and healthcare facilities as part of their internships. In addition, our masterclasses provide students with opportunities to interact with industry partners, consultants, and practitioners.” On and off campus, university and hospital partners, as well as firms focusing on technological and medical developments, provide masterclasses, projects, and skills development programs for the school, which is hosting an open evening for prospective students and families on November 11.

They also seek to ensure that the school’s teaching priorities align with the present needs of the various industries and the local economy.

According to the University of Liverpool’s Life Sciences UTC: “Our students receive a wealth of important skills that businesses look for in future career applicants in the science and health sectors, in addition to all of the regular curriculum qualifications.

“We provide our students the confidence and incentive to apply for that all-important job or university spot by brokering potential professional prospects for them.”

Students at the school received 94 percent A* to C grades in biology, 82 percent A* to C grades in chemistry, and 100 percent A* to C pass rates in psychology, sociology, and criminology in this summer’s A Level results.

Nour Al Tarsha, a former student who just earned five places on a medicine degree course at the University of Liverpool.