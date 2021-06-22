The next DUP leader has issued a warning about the impact of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland’s “stability.”

The Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUPnext )’s leader has warned that expecting stability in Northern Ireland under the conditions of the Brexit deal is “not feasible.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson stated that he will discuss his message with Boris Johnson.

Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, said it was “difficult to see” how the Northern Ireland Protocol, the contentious aspect of the Brexit deal, could survive in its current form.

After Edwin Poots’ short-lived leadership of the DUP fell, Sir Jeffrey was the lone candidate for the job.

“At the earliest opportunity, I will meet with the Prime Minister to emphasize that stability cannot be expected when every unionist representation in the devolved institutions rejects the Northern Ireland Protocol,” he stated.

“The Government and those who claim to be custodians of peace and stability must rise to the occasion and deal with the Protocol in a way that preserves the United Kingdom’s constitutional and economic integrity.”

The remarks come after outgoing DUP leader David Poots said he had got a personal promise from the UK government that the Northern Ireland Protocol would be significantly altered.

Mr Poots, who was forced to resign as leader last week after an internal party revolt over his decision to proceed with nominating a Stormont First Minister, predicted that the Protocol will be won in July with a “big triumph.”

Lord Frost refused to comment on private talks between UK ministers and Mr Poots, but he did accuse the European Union of lacking the “pragmatism” needed to make the Protocol operate.

The UK government and the EU are at odds over how to implement the Protocol, which is part of the Brexit divorce agreement that aims to avoid a hard border with Ireland.

